IIFA Awards 2022: Date, Time, Winners, Live Streaming Details And When And Where To Watch

Image: Twitter/@IIFA
IIFA is coming back with a bang after two years of break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 22nd edition of the show will be hosted by Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The awards are voted by fans online for the Indian film industry. Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year.
Known to be one of the most glamorous award shows, IIFA will go on for two days and will see performances of stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and more. Here is all you need to know about IIFA, 2022:
This year marks the 22nd IIFA Awards and the upcoming awards show will take place on June 3 and 4.
Colors TV is the satellite partner of IIFA Awards 2022. So, the awards show will be telecasted on Colors TV. Although the date has not been officially revealed yet, but the ceremony is expected to live stream through the broadcasting channel itself.
The main IIFA event on June 4 will be hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul and more. The IIFA Rocks event, which will take place on June 3, will see Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana turn hosts.
The performer's line-up for the main event includes Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.
IIFA Rocks Performers will be Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan and Ash King.
Best Actor Award (Male)
Best Actor Award (Female)
Best Film Award
Best Direction Award
Supporting role (Male)
Other important awards include Star Debut of the Year Male/Female, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, Best Male/Female Playback Singer. Technical Awards like Best Story, Screenplay, Dialogue, Cinematography, Editing, etc.
