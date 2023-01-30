Ileana D'cruz Hospitalised; 'Barfi' Actor Shares Health Update On Instagram

Actor Ileana D’cruz shared a health update via social media after she was hospitalised in Mumbai. She shared a picture of herself while resting on the hospital bed. The Bollywood actor can be seen with IV fluids administered to her. Ileana D’cruz posted the picture on her Instagram story and revealed that she was given three bags’ worth of IV fluids. The IV fluids are made specifically for counteracting or treating dehydration.

She told her fans about how a day at the hospital made a difference for her. In the same image, she added that the hospital had some “lovely doctors and three bags of IV fluids.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, she thanked her fans for texting to inquire about her health. She reassured them and added that she is “absolutely fine. Get some good medical care at the right time." However, the Bollywood actor did not say whether she suffered from dehydration or some other ailment.

"To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me," said the Barfi actor. She added, "I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

Ileana D’cruz’s past struggles



Ileana D’cruz has previously opened up about her past struggles. She told Bollywood Bubble in an interview that she faced a lot of comments from random people that hurt her self-image. She added that most of the comments were made when she was only 12 and had just hit puberty.

D’cruz then said that the comments had left a “deeply ingrained scar” that she’d learned to overcome throughout the years. In 2017, the star made headlines after revealing that she used to struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression.

Ileana D’cruz is currently gearing up for Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, where she will be playing the lead alongside actor Randeep Hooda. While there’s no release date yet for the film, it’ll be set for release sometime in 2023.