Ileana D'Cruz Revisits 'Main Tera Hero' Days With A BTS Pic; Hails Nargis' Expressions

Recently, Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with actor Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri from the sets of the much-acclaimed film, Main Tera Hero. The picture features Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri sitting on the end of a water slide, while Varun Dhawan can be seen fixing his hair after he takes a dip in the pool. Take a look at Ileana's picture:

Ileana D'Cruz's post:

With the picture, Ileana D’Cruz mentioned that she has no idea why she was posing the way she did in the picture. Adding to the same, the actor mentioned that Varun Dhawan looked ‘exasperated’. More so, she wrote, “But your expression is priceless", tagging Nargis Fakhri. Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri were seen together in the much-acclaimed movie, Main Tera Hero.

Main Tera Hero released in 2014. The movie follows the story of Seenu and Sunaina, who fall in love with each other when he saves her from a corrupt policeman who wishes to marry her. Meanwhile, Ayesha, a girl Seenu meets on a train journey, wants to marry him. Directed by David Dhawan, the film has reportedly raked in Rs 78 crores during its run at the box office.

Ileana, Varun on the work front

Meanwhile, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti, which chronicles the story of a group from India, as they set out on a vacation to only have their trip turn into a patriotic mission. Starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, the movie hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. Ileana D'Cruz is currently gearing up for her next, The Big Bulls, which is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. The movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. It is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. The actor will be next seen in Coolie No. 1.

