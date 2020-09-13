Ileana D'Cruz's Comedy Films List: From 'Main Tero Hero' To 'Pagalpanti'

South actor Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Barfi in 2012, which massively launched her career in the Hindi film fraternity. Ever since then, the actor has given several hits at the box. However, if you look at her Bollywood career closely, Ileana D’Cruz has starred in many comedy movies. Here’s a list of all the Bollywood comedy flicks that she was a part of.

Main Tera Hero

Directed by David Dhawan, Main Tera Hero is a 2014 coming-of-age romantic action-comedy film bankrolled by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. Featuring Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri and Varun Dhawan, the plot revolves around the quirky love story of Seenu and Sunaina. Seenu saves Sunaina from a corrupt policeman who wishes to marry her. However, things take an interesting turn when Ayesha, a gangster’s daughter, sees Seenu on train fighting goons and falls in love with him.

Happy Ending

Released in 2014, Happy Ending is a romantic-comedy movie jointly helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Produced by Illuminati Films, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D’Cruz and Govinda in the lead roles. The premise of the movie revolves around the life of a confused writer who goes on the search of inspiration for his next story. She falls in love with a best seller author who doesn’t believe in love at all.

Mubarakan

Starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, Mubarakan is a romantic comedy flick helmed by Anees Bazmee. Released in 2017, it was bankrolled under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks Productions. The story is based on the lives of twin boys Karan and Charan and their crazy yet chaotic Punjabi marriage that sends the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

Pagalpanti

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti is a 2019 action comedy movie produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studious. The movie features an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. The story sees how 3 men who are considered as losers by people, plan to become rich along with their girlfriends. In the process, they fool 2 gangsters and rob their money.

