Ileana D'Cruz Gives Glimpse Of Her 'day 39' Of Workout With Boomerang Video; See Pic

On August 11, south superstar Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang Insta story of her workout session. She termed the day as her "Day 39" of workout. In this Instagram story, Ileana showed off her toned and perfectly fit body. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's workout photos.

Photo Credits - Ileana D'Cruz Instagram Stories

The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor can be seen sporting a purple sports bra with black stripe design. She paired the bralette with black yoga pants. Ileana D'Cruz paired the workout look with a pair of grey sports shoes. She tied her hair in a plaited hairdo. Taking the boomerang video from the top angle, Ileana also wrote, "jetlag? What jetlag?".

Ileana D'Cruz has been focusing on her physical and mental health. She is often spotted sharing pictures and videos of her sweating it out. Sharing one such similar photo, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share an important note about well being. Here, she can be seen donning a purple sports bra paired with black yoga pants.

Ileana D'Cruz penned: Take care of yourself.

Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it - physically as well as mentally.

Lastly dress up, show up, not for anyone else.

Just do it for you.

It's so worth it. Trust me.

What's next for Ileana?

On the professional front, the actor has been preparing for the release of a crime-drama film, The Big Bull. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot of this film revolves around the major stock market scam which was mainly done by Harshad Mehta during the 1980s and the 1990s. Director Kookie Gulati has also added to the story of the film. The Big Bull was expected to have a theatrical release in the year 2020 but was shifted to have an OTT release.

