The Curious Case Of Ileana D’Cruz’s Stolen Sunglasses Has An Akshay Kumar Connection

Ileana D'Cruz seems to be in a fun mood, as the actor posted an interesting question for her fans on her social media. In an interesting post, Ileana asked her fans to guess the person who stole her sunglasses. After a few wrong answers, the actor revealed the real culprit. Here is all you need to know.

Check out Ileana D' Cruz's post:

Who stole my Sunglasses?, asks Ileana D'Cruz

With a monochrome picture, Ileana D'Cruz revealed that Akshay Kumar had stolen her sunglasses. In a seemingly fun way, the actor said, "Akshay Kumar somehow makes my Sunglasses also work." Ileana D'Cruz and Akshay Kumar, who seem to share a great camaraderie, were last seen together in Dharmendra Suresh Desai's Rustom.

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz is reported to be shooting for Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. The movie, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead, is reported to be based on real-life occurrences of the financial markets from 1990 to 2000. The forthcoming movie bankrolled by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films is reported to hit the marquee on October 23, 2020.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead, is expected to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. Reports have it that the Rohit Shetty directorial will have a cameo of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ileana D' Cruz Instagram)

