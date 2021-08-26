'Implications Of Limelight': Babil Khan Shares Mother's Advice As He Steps Into Showbiz

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil who is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's original film Qala, recently shared mother Sutapa's wise words for him. He took to Instagram and informed how his mother is preparing him for the limelight. Babil shared a series of pictures with mother Sutapa Sikdar where the two can be seen indulging in a conversation.

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's wise words

Through the caption, Babil explained how he is continuously asked by his mother to behave like a grown-up as he is set to grace the limelight and the showbiz world with his upcoming first film. The pictures show different faces of Babil who is trying to listen to what his mother is explaining to him. “Implications of the limelight and being told, “ Babila, you cannot behave like a child anymore”, he wrote.

Apart from this, Babil who has not been active on social media for a while now, shared a throwback picture of his father Irrfan on Instagram as a gift for his fans to rejoice with his memories. In the picture, Irrfan can be seen laughing with his wife Sutapa. Irrfan can be seen wearing a red kurta shirt that he paired with a grey jacket. Sharing the old memory, Babil wrote, “Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while”.

The moment Babil Khan shared the picture, Irrfan’s fans could not control their excitement and happiness. They shared their takes in the comment section. One fan wrote, “legend never die”. Another fan wrote, “this made my day’. Some shared heart emojis. Babil is all prepped to make his acting debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri which is produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. He announced his debut on his Instagram handle recently, and also shared a glimpse of the same. In the post, he wrote, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ) Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz, and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share the story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart.". A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram