Imtiaz Ali Has A Surprising Take On How Foreign Language Films Inspire Him; Read Here

Imtiaz Ali the director has made many fans by telling love stories in a very contemporary manner. From films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Love Aaj Kal, his movies have been different from normal movies were. A lot of his works are loved by fans and are also hits at the box office. He was recently seen at a session on ''The contemporary filmmakers of different generations'' at the ongoing 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, he mentioned that he likes to watch films in foreign languages and that he feels they are very realistic.

Here is what Imtiaz Ali had to say:

During the session, Imtiaz Ali said he feels the foreign languages are very realistic. They are well made and artistic and everyone can enjoy watching them. He added that he loves to watch David Lean's films. He said that he also loves the work with Hindi contemporary directors like Bimal Roy, Vijay Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Further, Imtiaz also added that all the contemporary filmmakers of current time are his friends and he quoted that he watches movies made by Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Raju Hirani, and many other people in the industry.

Imtiaz Ali also added that he likes that the filmmakers of current time are far more realistic than they were before. He added that whether one is a hero or not, things have become more realistic in current times. Imtiaz also said that the reality was the only thing missing from the movies that were made in the eighties and nineties era. He added that the movies made in that era had a lot of intensity that ran the plot. Either it was almost dependent upon a lot of people or not on anyone, he said.

Imtiaz Ali further added that movies like Rahul Rawail’s film or JP Dutta's films, or Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, had lots of elements in the one scene. This played a really good role in making those films and gave them that David Lean touch which he wants to incorporate in his movies. Imtiaz also added that he is a writer-director and will be working on his films for both writing and direction in the future.

