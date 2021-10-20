In Aryan Khan Case, NCB's Reply Against Bail Lists Drug Procurement, Use & Nexus-link

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday, in connection with the NCB's drugs case in which he was arrested on October 2. The bail applications of two of his co-arrestees, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also rejected by Mumbai's Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), Court.

The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday. The case relates to the busting of a high-profile party on the Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa in which celebrities including Aryan Khan were arrested after the NCB seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash totaling Rs. 1,33,000.

Opposing the bail application of the three accused, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detailed a strong case against each of the three and said that all persons arrested so far are connected with the case and it is not possible to dissect their roles.

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant collaborated in drugs procurement: NCB

The drugs controlling agency stated to the court that both Aryan Khan (Accused no 1) and his friend Arbaaz Merchant (Accused no 2) had traveled on the cruise with "common intent" of drug consumption. From the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that 'Aryan Khan was involved in illicit procurement and consumption of drugs,' the NCB told the court.

"The arrested persons have acted in concert and conspiracy... Aryan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz, from whose shoes Charas was recovered. Aryan was also in touch with persons abroad who seem part of the international drugs racket, which is under probe. Both Aryan and Arbaaz collaborated (in illicit drugs procurement) which is sufficient to attract offenses,' the NCB stated over the course of its response to the bail plea in court.

The agency further informed the court that two of the drug peddlers who each supplied narcotic substances to Aryan and Arbaaz have been arrested in the possession of drugs. "It was also found that the suppliers were part of a larger drug nexus and the violations under Section 29 of the IPC cannot be ruled out," the agency added.

Appealing to the court to reject the bail applications of the arrested individuals, the NCB said their pleas are misconceived and there is no case made out for enlargement of bail.

(Image: PTI & ANI composite)

