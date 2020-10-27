In Bihar, JDU Taunts Chirag Paswan On Bollywood 'flop Show'; Compares With Co-star Kangana

Hitting out at LJP Chief Chirag Paswan for his 'will jail Nitish' remark, JDU leader Sanjay Jha has called him a 'jamoora' (sidekick), and claimed that he will fail in politics, in the same way like he failed in Bollywood. Recalling that Chirag had starred in a film with actor Kangana Ranaut, Jha praised the Manikarnika actor for achieving exceptional feats while slamming the Paswan scion for 'flopping' even after having the strong background of his father.

Bringing in a reference of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 this year and who's death probe is being conducted by the CBI, while money laundering and drug nexus case related to his death is being probed by ED, Jha said that he had made his name without any family backing. Jha claimed that Chirag will fail in politics as he failed in Bollywood.

Chirag had made his debut in Bollywood by a Tanveer Khan film Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011, alongside Kangana Ranaut, Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "The way his film flopped, Chirag will also flop in politics. He starred with Kangana, now see where she has reached. Similarly, Sushant made his mark in Bollywood without any background. Chirag is a 'Jamura' dancing to someone else tunes."

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Bihar elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

