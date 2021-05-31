In Sushant Case, NCB Grilling Of Neeraj & Keshav To Continue, More SSR-acquaintances Next

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to carry out an investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's staff in the case linked to the late actor's death, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the investigating agency will question more people, who knew SSR closely, on Tuesday. While stating that Neeraj and Keshav are still being questioned by the NCB for the second consecutive day, sources said that statements could also be recorded of more people.

NCB takes Sushant's cook Neeraj to 'undisclosed location' amid Pithani, Keshav probe

Earlier, the investigating agency’s officials were seen taking his cook Neeraj to an undisclosed location in Mumbai. The NCB, however, clarified that they had not arrested him while questioning his domestic help Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani continued. Sources had stated that it was a part of the investigation. The decision on their arrest is likely to be taken on Monday.

Their names had come up in the investigation of Pithani, who is said to be a part of a larger drug supply nexus, but the two staff members' roles might not be on the same level as Pithani, sources said. The interrogation of the duo has been going on since yesterday.

The development came after NCB summoned Keshav and Neeraj in the investigation of the drug case two days after SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the agency for links to the drug case from Hyderabad on May 26. He was remanded to five days custody till June 1 on May 28. The agency got hold of his data dump that found evidence of him allegedly running a well-organised ganja supply racket.

Sources had then said, "We are hopeful to nab more people who are involved in this network. Today he was produced after taking the transit remand." Sameer Wankhede, in charge of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, had confirmed Pithani's arrest with 'crime number 7'.

"Two days before, we intercepted Siddarth Pithani in Hyderabad. We brought him to Mumbai today on transit remand and was produced before the ACM Court. We have his custody till June 1," he had told reporters. The officer had added, "A series of charges such as Section 27, 27A, 28, 29 and other relevant sections are levelled upon Siddharth Pithani." The NCB in March had submitted a 12,000-page charge sheet and named 33 accused, which included Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

(Image: Facebook- @Sushant Singh Rajput, Twitter- @NCB)

