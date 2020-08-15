Independence Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs Who Have Recently Done A Lot For Our Country

Many Bollywood actors have come forward in this time of crisis, as the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic. Several Bollywood celebrities, in fact, pledged to support the PM Cares, BMC, health/medical sectors, and many of other needy people in this fight against the coronavirus. On this Independence Day 2020, we bring to you a list of Bollywood celebrities who have impressed many with their philanthropic work in recent time

Celebs who have recently done a lot for the country

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is in the race for helping the needy people amid the pandemic situation since the start. After the actor donated Rs 25 crores to PM CARES fund and Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Akshay Kumar has now pledged his support to Mumbai Police.

For this support and great initiative taken by Akshay Kumar, the official handle of CP Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, thanked the Bollywood actor for his generous support. "Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!" the official handle of Mumbai Police tweeted.

Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

Sonu Sood

Initially, Sonu Sood opened and offered help to the medical workers to accommodate in his Juhu hotel. And he also provided meals to people who are underprivileged in Mumbai. The actor even stepped up his efforts to help migrant workers living in Bhiwandi and delivered meals to 25,000 migrants during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sonu Sood has also started the initiative 'Ghar Bhejo' which assures sending migrants back to their homes with help from his friend Neeti Goel. Sonu Sood has flagged off 21 buses carrying 750 migrants to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. He also airlifted 177 girls from Ernakulam (Kerala) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari also lauded actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded migrant labourers to return to their native places. Meanwhile, Chef Vikas Khanna has dedicated a dish to Sonu and named it after his hometown Moga. Take a look at this tweet by the Governor of Maharashtra.

Actor Sonu Sood honoured by the Governer of Maharashtra for the commendable work he is doing during critical times

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday lauded actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded migrant labourers to return to their native places. #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cBSOpDtMMA — Fastest Fast Sikkim (@FastSikkim) June 4, 2020

Heartbroken to know about the #Airindia tragedy..imagine the plight of the families who were waiting for their loved ones stranded abroad for months. No point in showing your concern only in words, It’s time to come together and do something for them.They need u. Do ur bit🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 8, 2020

Ajay Devgn

As per reports of a leading daily, that Ajay Devgn has paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators for the 200-bed of Covid-19 field hospital that the BMC will open soon. The actor made the contribution through his production house. BMC officials also said that he had provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi.

The hospital has been built on an unused 4,000-sqm plot belonging to the MMRDA that was reserved for a parking lot for Maharashtra Nature Park. It will serve as a devoted Covid-19 health centre and will give proper treatments to all patients, except those who are very critical. As its work began, Ajay Devgn reportedly approached the civic officials and offered help.

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been pledging support and maintenance to fight the global pandemic. As per reports, The Sky Is Pink actor has provided 10,000 pairs of footwear to frontline workers in Los Angeles. Along with that, she also reportedly sent 10,000 pairs for medical workers in public and government hospitals in India.

Before rescue teams could reach the Kozhikode plane crash site in Kerala, India, local residents of Karipur town came out in heavy rains to lend a helping hand. They ferried the injured to hospitals in taxis, which authorities say helped save many lives. https://t.co/8wKo22Z4y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 8, 2020

