Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Songs You Can Listen On The Day

Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August every year and this year it falls on a Saturday. Usually, special events like, dance performances on patriotic songs, speeches, among others take place on Independence day. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration might be low-key as maintaining social distancing norms is a must. However, we can always listen to some patriotic songs and commemorate the day at home to celebrate the occasion. Below are some popular patriotic songs you can listen on Independence Day 2020.

Patriotic songs to listen on Independence Day 2020

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' song from the film 'Lakshya' is a highly motivational song. Along with evoking patriotic feelings in us. the song also motivates us on this special day to love our country more. The song features vocals of Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, and Vijay Prakash's voices. 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' song showcases the life of soldiers on the border; and the movie Lakshya is based on the Kargil war. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The music of the movie is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Ae Watan

This beautiful patriotic song, Ae Watan has the magical vocals of the singer, Arijit Singh. The song, Ae Watan will leave you spellbound, This singer of the female version of the song is Sunidhi Chauhan and the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy for the film Raazi. The lyricist of the song Ae Watan are penned by Gulzar & Allama Iqbal.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

"Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" is an amazing patriotic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song was penned by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra. Reports say that this song was initially sung on January 27, 1963, almost half a century ago. “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon”, this beautiful song was a tribute to the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War.

Sar Zameen Se

Sar Zameen Se, this patriotic song from the film Zameen is one of the popular songs by Shaan. The song is featured on Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Mukesh Tiwari, Mohan Joshi, Pankaj Dheer, Amrita Arora, Rajendra Sethi, Kamal Chopra, and Eijaz Khan. The music director of this song was Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics are penned by Sameer under the banner of T-Series.

