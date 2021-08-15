Independence Day 2021: Highest Rated Patriotic Themed Movies To Add To Your Watch-list

With Independence Day 2021 at hand, people across the country are on the lookout for films that evoke feelings of patriotism. Patriotic themed films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shershaah are some of the most recent releases that pay homage to Indian soldiers and army personnel. Besides the two films, here are some of the highest-rated patriotic-themed films to add to your watch list this Independence Day weekend.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film made a whopping 245.21 Crores at the box office and starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film was rated 8.2/10 and was based on the life of Indian Army personnel, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. This film will be the perfect addition to Independence Day 2021.

Airlift

Airlift received a rating of 8/10 and hit the big screen in 2016. Starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles, the film revolves around Ranjit Katyal, a businessman in Kuwait, who sets out to evacuate Indians from Kuwait when the country was being invaded by Iraq.

Raazi

The 2018 film directed by Meghna Gulzar was rated 7.8/10 as per IMDb. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal take on lead roles in the film that is based on a true story. Raazi follows a young woman who puts it all on the line to protect her nation from being attacked by Pakistan during the 1971 war. If you're looking for patriotic movies to watch, here's one to add to your list.

Jolly L.LB 2

Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi, Jolly L.LB 2 was rated 7.2/10. The film revolves around a lawyer, who works tirelessly to bring justice to a deceased victim of a fake encounter. The 2017 film was helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film was a sequel to the 2013 film titled Jolly L.LB.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

This 2014 action thriller helmed by A. R. Murugadoss received a rating of 7.2/10. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Freddy Daruwala in the lead roles and also featured Govinda and Sumeet Raghavan. The film revolves around an Indian Army officer who arrives on vacation in Mumbai and sets out to hunt down a terrorist leader and is worth adding to your list of patriotic movies.



Picture Credits: Vicky Kaushal-Instagram/Alia Bhatt-Instagram

