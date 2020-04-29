'Indescribably Saddened': Anil Kapoor Cherishes 'remarkable Actor' Irrfan Khan's Memories

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death has created a vacuum in the hearts of his family, friends, co-stars and fans all over the globe. The entire nation has been mourning the untimely demise of such a versatile actor after battling with the deadly neuroendocrine tumour for more than 2 years. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with colon infection because of which he was kept under close observation by the doctors.

As condolences started to pour in, celebs reminisced their memories of the actor and expressed their grief over the fact that he was 'gone too soon'. Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor also took to his Twitter handle and looked back gratefully at the time when Irrfan took care of and guided his daughter actor Sonam Kapoor. Anil Kapoor also hailed him as 'remarkable', 'unmatched' and 'a great human being'.

Have a look:

Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020

Earlier, a heartbroken Sonam Kapoor, who shared screen space with the iconic actor in the 2011 film Thank You, paid her last respects to the actor. The actor recalled the kind-natured Irrfan who had been there for her at her lowest.

Have a look:

Rest in peace irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones. @ Delhi, India https://t.co/L8fCwPZea7 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan. Sources close to the actor's family also released a statement after his last rites were performed at 3 PM today.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

