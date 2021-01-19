India-Australia Nailbiter Excites Bollywood, Celebs Say 'go For Win' Hailing Gill & Pujara

It was a nail-biter at Brisbane as the last and final day of India’s tour of Australia provided possibilities of all three results, win, loss and draw for the visitors. Even celebrities of the film industry were glued to their screens as they watched the action on Day 5. Right from praising the grit of the Indian batsmen to urging them to go out for win, there were interesting responses.

Bollywood stars on India vs Australia encounter

India started day 5 on 4/0,needing 324 to win the Test and series. They did not have the best start as Rohit Sharma departed early.

However, Shubman Gilll and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 124-run partnership to put India in driving seat. While the former took charge and scored shots freely, the latter held on, in their usual contrasting styles of cricket.

The newcomer finally departed for a well-made 91 and won praises from the celebrities of the film industry like Meiyang Chang, Atul Kasbekar and Sonalee Kulkarni with terms like 'Top Man Gill' and more.

Nerves of steel, buddy ✊🏼 Well done Shubman Gill; you've made yourself & the team proud. Time for the seniors to step up & seal the deal #INDvAUS Test 4 Day 5 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8ez3FKNNzl — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) January 19, 2021

As Ajinkya Rahane departed for an over a run-a-ball 24, the onus was on Pujara to carry his bat through the innings. Rishabh Pant being sent above Mayank Agarwal in the order showcased India's intent for the win and the former’s heroics in the last match was another reason to believe so.

However, India got a setback as Pujara got dismissed for 56 at a crucial time.The no 3 batsman was also praised by some of the celebrities of the film industry.

Take a bow @cheteshwar1! What an inning! Among the most important half centuries of your career so far! #IndAvsAus #GabbaTest — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) January 19, 2021

As India needed to score at over 4 runs in over to win with number of overs falling lesser than 25 overs, celebrities like Atul Kasbekar and Aniruddha Guha suggested that India goes for the win.

Disagree with everyone who thinks India must *first* try and win this, and then play for a draw only in dire straits.



Secure a draw first! And then when you can’t lose, go for the win! #INDvAUS — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 19, 2021

Some like Saiyami Kher were just too nervous with the proceedings.

Oh dear god. This is so stressful. I have no more nails to chew! #INDvsAUS #Gabba — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 19, 2021

Many netizens also backed India and hailed their performances in the series.

The way these newcomers have performed for india throughout the series is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/t2Cex0QIPO — अभिषेक 🔱 (@MSDianAbhiii) January 19, 2021

The fact that India - after ALL the injuries they have had - are going into the final session of a Gabba Test weighing up whether to go for the win or "just" settle for holding the trophy, is remarkable — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 19, 2021

This series has been full of moments like this. Great advert for test cricket. Last day of the last test and it’s still level. All results are possible but most importantly can India win? 116 to win off 26 overs with 7 wickets in hand? #AUSvIND https://t.co/R7gKijYGq1 — AJ Coaching Cricket Academy (@AJCOACHING76) January 19, 2021

At the time of publishing this story, India needed 63 runs from 13.2 overs to seal the match and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. With India at 265/5, Rishabh Pant was playing at 57 and Mayank Agarwal was at 9.

