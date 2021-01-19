Last Updated:

India-Australia Nailbiter Excites Bollywood, Celebs Say 'go For Win' Hailing Gill & Pujara

Written By
Joel Kurian
It was a nail-biter at Brisbane as the last and final day of India’s tour of Australia provided possibilities of all three results, win, loss and draw for the visitors. Even celebrities of the film industry were glued to their screens as they watched the action on Day 5. Right from praising the grit of the Indian batsmen to urging them to go out for win, there were interesting responses.

Bollywood stars on India vs Australia encounter

India started day 5 on 4/0,needing 324 to win the Test and series. They did not have the best start as Rohit Sharma departed early. 

However, Shubman Gilll and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 124-run partnership to put India in driving seat.  While the former took charge and scored shots freely, the latter held on, in their usual contrasting styles of cricket. 

The newcomer finally departed for a well-made 91 and won praises from the celebrities of the film industry like Meiyang Chang, Atul Kasbekar and Sonalee Kulkarni with terms like 'Top Man Gill' and more.

As Ajinkya Rahane departed for an over a run-a-ball 24, the onus was on Pujara to carry his bat through the innings. Rishabh Pant being sent above Mayank Agarwal in the order showcased India's intent for the win and the former’s heroics in the last match was another reason to believe so. 

However, India got a setback as Pujara got dismissed for 56 at a crucial time.The no 3 batsman was also praised by some of the celebrities of the film industry. 

As India needed to score at over 4 runs in over to win with number of overs falling lesser than 25 overs, celebrities like Atul Kasbekar and Aniruddha Guha suggested that India goes for the win. 

Some like Saiyami Kher were just too nervous with the proceedings. 

Many netizens also backed India and hailed their performances in the series. 

At the time of publishing this story, India needed 63 runs from 13.2 overs to seal the match and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.  With India at 265/5, Rishabh Pant was playing at 57 and Mayank Agarwal was at 9. 

 

 

