Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Lauds 'Shershaah' Team, Says 'the Film Motivates Us All'

Shabbir Boxwala, one of the producers of the most recent war film, Shershaah has received a letter of appreciation from the Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane. Boxwala took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture of the letter with his fans and followers. The producer mentioned he was ‘beyond delighted' to receive the letter for his hard work.

Gen. Naravane’s appreciation letter for 'Shershaah'

Shabbir Boxwala shared a letter from the Chief of Army Staff on Saturday. The letter was sent to him in appreciation of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Shershaah. The producer mentioned in the caption of the picture, ‘Humbled and beyond delighted to have received such high praise for #Shershaah from our Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Naravane.’

Read the letter here

Gen. Naravane mentioned in the letter that watching Shershaah was a memorable and nostalgic experience for him. He also wrote that he appreciated the effort the team had put into depicting realistic scenes from the Kargil War. He also said that war movies serve to reinforce the spirit of the supreme sacrifice of soldiers.

Shershaah focuses on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. It traces his life from the beginning of his days in the army to his death in the Kargil war. Sidharth Malhotra takes on the role of the Captain in the film, which is helmed by Vishnuvardhan. Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani opposite Malhotra, who plays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the film. Sidharth Malhotra has been giving his fans a glimpse into the making of Shershaah by sharing behind the scenes videos and pictures on his Instagram account.

Shershaah has received love from many in the film industry. Kangana Ranaut recently took to his Instagram account and posted a story about the film. She mentioned that the film was a ‘glorious tribute’ to the late Captain and praised Sidharth Malhotra and the entire team for their work. Politician and veteran actor Kamal Haasan also expressed his appreciation towards the film and mentioned in a tweet that it made his ‘chest swell with pride.’ Vicky Kaushal had also previously mentioned that he was moved to tears witnessing the sacrifice and valour of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2021

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra-Instagram