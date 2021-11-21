Indian Women's Football Team Bumps Into Varun Dhawan As They Leave For Brazil; See Pics

The women in hockey made India proud by putting in a brave fight in the Tokyo Olympics, almost bagging the bronze medal. It's now time for the women in football to display their talent. The team is heading to Brazil for a multi-nation tournament.

The team is on its way to the South American nation and had support from a familiar face. Varun Dhawan bumped into the team when the players were about to leave for the tournament. The players were delighted to meet the actor as they posed for pictures.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian football team posted pictures from the interaction that took place at the airport. The women in blue were dressed in their travelling jerseys.

Varun, who was dressed in a black hoodie, brown pants and a cap, posed delightfully, raising his arms, with the players who flashed their smiles. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star also clicked selfies with the athletes.

Apart from Brazil, the other teams participating are Chile and Venezuela. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 1 at Manaus in Brazil, The All India Football Federation had released a statement earlier that it would be the first time that the Indian football team will be playing against Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.

The tournament will serve as a preparation tournament for the AFC Women's Asia Cup to be held in India next year. The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 6 next year. The matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune,

"As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for preparation for our women's senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said "Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women's team to grow in stature."

India plays against Brazil on November 25, Chile on November 28 and Venezuela on December 1.

(With inputs from PTI)