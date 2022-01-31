Influencer Defends Sexist Post, Says 'Not Mocking Deepika Padukone For Tiny Clothes'

Social media influencer Freddy Birdy landed in controversy for commenting on the length of Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday's clothes during their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan's promotions. Freddy's comment led to a war of words between him and the Padmaavat star. Now, the influencer who has made his account private has reacted to the actor's 'moron' comment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Freddy posted a note which read, "Dear Deepika, I'm not "mocking you" for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron'. It's the only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career."

Earlier, Freddy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Soon after Freddy’s post received immense views, Deepika took a jibe on the influencer and responded with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons,” Deepika wrote. She put the #IYKYK’ sticker, which stands for if you know, you know. Later, Freddy retaliated and shared her post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone’s entire career.”

Mrunal Thakur trolled for liking sexist post

Several Twitter users trolled actor Mrunal Thakur for liking a sexist post on Deepika Padukone. Later, on Saturday, taking to Twitter, Mrunal sparred with Deepika’s fans. A fan had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On this, she replied saying, ‘Get well soon.’ In another tweet, she wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love! (sic)”

Deepika who is promoting her upcoming film will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for the first time. The film helmed by Shakun Batra is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. As per an ANI report, during the trailer launch, Deepika gave a briefing about her role in the upcoming film and said that she will be seen playing Alisha.

