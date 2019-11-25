Injured Ranbir Kapoor Papped At The Airport, Fans Show Concern

In the wee hours of the morning, Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen taking off to an undisclosed location. However, the latter was papped with an arm sling and reportedly was injured last evening during the weekly football match. After the pictures and videos surfaced on the internet, many fans and netizens were left concerned and took to the comment section to extend 'get well soon' messages.

Injured Ranbir Kapoor papped along with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for his role in Shamshera. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead is set in the 1800s. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will narrate the tale of a notorious tribe, who deceives people of a village by dacoiting. Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films. Other than Shamshera, the actor also has Brahmashtra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Reportedly, the movie is slated to release in 2020.

Next for Alia?

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin the shooting of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India. The project, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to release in theaters on September 11, 2020. The production of the film will begin in December this year and the actor is fully geared up with the preparation of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not only be directing the film but also co-producing it.

