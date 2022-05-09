Inside Ira Khan's Fun Poolside Birthday Party With Dad Aamir, Mom Reena & Beau Nupur

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan rang into her 25th birthday on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and was showered with love by her family and friends. Ira had twin parties as she was seen cutting two cakes, one with her family and another one with her beau Nupur Shikhare. The 25-year-old also received love from her fans on her special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, fitness coach Nupur Shikhare shared glimpses of his girlfriend Ira Khan's birthday party. In the photos, Ira Khan could be seen blowing candles on her birthday cake while being dressed in a black top, beige pants, and a black and white shrug. She completed her look by wearing a watch, bracelet, and a pair of white shoes. The last photo saw Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hugging each other in a swimming pool. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs." Many of Ira's friends showered her with love in the comment section. Hazel Keech also wished her and wrote, "Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved."

Ira Khan's birthday celebration with her family

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife came together to celebrate their daughter, Ira Khan's birthday. A photo, shared on the Instagram handle of ipopdiaries, saw Ira Khan blowing candles on a white coloured cake with small footballs. She could be seen wearing a multi-coloured swimsuit with her goggles resting on her head. In the background, Aamir Khan, with his son Azad Rao Khan, was seen clapping. Reena Dutta also attended the celebration while donning a black top and white shrug.

Ira Khan reveals she suffers anxiety attacks

Ira Khan has often opened up about her mental health issues and how she deals with them. Last month, she took to her social media handle to share a mirror selfie while donning an off-white dress. In the caption, she revealed she gets anxiety attacks. She wrote, "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like." She further revealed how long showers helped her cope with her anxiety.

