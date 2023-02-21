Inside Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's 2nd Birthday Celebrations With Saif Ali Khan And Others

Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, turned two today. Jeh Ali Khan’s birthday was celebrated by his parents and other family members. The couple had a birthday celebration for Jeh at their residence in Mumbai.

Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Angad Bedi, and Karisma Kapoor attended the birthday bash. Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan gve glimpses of Jeh's burthday celebration by posting videos and pictures on their respective social media handles.

In a video posted by Soha Ali Khan, Karisma’s son Kiaan Raj Kapoor is seen kicking a ball that rockets upward in the sky. Karisma Kapoor is seen showing her surprise at the balloon, while Kareena is also seen in the video. Everyone seems to be having fun in the video, as Harry Styles' hit single As It Was plays in the background.

Soha Ali Khan jokingly captioned the video, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know…”

Check out the video down below.

The birthday party was also attended by Angad Bedi and his kids. Tusshar Kapoor's son was also pictured at the venue.