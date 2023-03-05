Inside Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Party With Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun And Others

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday (March 5) at her residence in Mumbai. The birthday bash was attended by Rhea’s family and close friends including sister Sonam Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and Mohit Marwah.

The stars shared some inside pictures from the close-knit celebration. Maliaka posted a picture of Rhea from her cake cutting ceremony and wrote, “Happy Birthday u insanely talented ms @rheakapoor." The producer-stylist can be seen sporting an all-black ensemble as she posed for the camera.

Bhumi, Sonam and Mohit shared similar photos wishing the producer-stylist a happy birthday. The Govinda Naam Mera actress also posted an adorable picture of the Rhea-Sonam sister duo.

Check out the pictures here:

Who wore what to Rhea's birthday party?

Earlier in the evening, the guests were snapped by the paparazzi as they reached Rhea’s residence in Mumbai to attend her birthday party. While Sonam Kapoor was dressed in matching black top and trousers with oversized blazer, Malaika Arora stunned in an yellow shirt dress. Her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor sported a brown pullover and trousers. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a matching black shirt and printed trousers.

Rhea Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rhea is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for her next production titled The Crew. The film features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, marking their first collaboration together.

Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew’s pre-production work has commenced already. Filming will start at the end of March 2023.