Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding Party: Arjun, Sonam, Janhvi & Others Have A Blast

The entire Kapoor clan including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil, Sanjay along with Janhvi and Khushi came together to be a part of Rhea Kapoor’s wedding celebrations. Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding reception bash in Mumbai

Several pictures from the wedding bash are going viral on social media which was organized at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai. In the viral pictures, Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a yellow kurta. On the other hand, pulling off the adorable princess was Khushi Kapoor along with father Boney Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor went for a beautiful flowy white dress. She looked mesmerising as she posed for the shutterbugs present outside the wedding reception party.

The viral pictures also gave a glimpse of Arjun who looked handsome in a formal blue suit and a white shirt underneath. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also photographed outside the venue. She looked cute in a purple dress. Some of the most high-profile guests that were pictured at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding reception party are fashion designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Farah Khan. The highlight of the evening was the lovely couple, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam looked stunning in a black dress while Anand looked handsome in formals.

After getting hitched, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her wedding. As she shared the picture, Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for her husband and described their journey till marriage. Her note read, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves in our life. Mines are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore."

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/ALISHA5DAVE/Instagram

