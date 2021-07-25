Inspired By Mirabai Chanu; Tiger Shroff Lifts 140 Kg Weights And Posts On Instagram

Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu inspired the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after winning the silver medal by lifting 202 kg weight at Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen lifting 140kg weight while performing squats. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team India! #tokyoolympics @mmamatrixgym @mirabai_chanu."

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff took to the comments section on the post and blessed him, "Bless ya Bhidu keep spreading Goodness." While other users also appreciated Tiger and he received numerous compliments on his video. A user commented, ""Maashallah Tigzzz 140 whoof!!!! Oh yesss such a proud moment for us." While another user said, "OMG OMG OMG wowwww wowwww tigiiiiii #mirabaichanu U made India proud …Jai hind." Take a look at the comments,

Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and Jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for a 110kg lift. China's Zhuihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhuihui managed to lift 109 kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhuihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt, ultimately settling for silver.

(IMAGE: PTI/@TIGERJACKIESHROFF/INSTAGRAM)

