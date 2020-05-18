Alaya F's Captions To Take Cues From: Quirky Punch Lines To Thoughtful Quotes

Alaya F, the newbie in Bollywood, recently marked her huge acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The star-kid is one of the most active and influential celebrities on Instagram. She has over 791k fan following on her Instagram account. Scrolling down her feed, one can find Alaya F's dance routines, doodle artworks, goofy Tik Tok videos and aesthetic pictures. It is also observed that Alaya F loves to express her feelings through her captions. So, let's have a look at Alaya F's inspirational captions on her Instagram to take cues from.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is a treasure trove of the golden days; check out

Alaya F's Instagram Captions -

Here, Alaya F shared an Instagram video of her colouring her face. She painted her face to create an artistic face painting. She created a mosaic-style face art. Alaya F's caption read as -

SOS: Send help or art sheets.. both will do me good😂

Also Read | Alaya F's aesthetic pictures on Instagram are simply beautiful; Check them out

In this Instagram video, Alaya F shared a slow-mo shot of her performing a dance stunt. She stunned in a black and black outfit. The newcomer is a trained dancer. She captioned her video saying-

Me jumping to conclusions😅

Also Read | Alaya F's pictures with her friends & colleagues that prove she is a social butterfly

In this Instagram post, Alaya F shared a series of her pictures from her quarantine shoot. She looks gorgeous in cream salwar kameez of Lucknowi style. Alaya clicked her pictures in golden hour light. Check out her funny caption.

I’m telling you.. I see golden hour light and I HAVE to do a mini photo shoot 😂🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

Also Read | Recreate Alaya F's artistic stills while posing with flowers; see pics

In this monochrome picture, Alaya F looks ravishing as she is standing in the middle of a garden surrounded by flowers. She sported a long floral dress and tried to merge herself in the natural backdrop. Take a look at Alaya F's caption.

"Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace✨".

In this aesthetic post, Alaya F is spotted flaunting her feather tattoos on her back. Here she is seen enjoying a yacht ride in the middle of the ocean. She stunned in a yellow tube paired with white lowers. The actor captioned her post as -

"Blue skies smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see☀️".

Alaya F spent her Valentine's Day with her friends. She took it to her Instagram, sharing a delightful picture of her holding red flowers. Alaya wore a black satin dress with a v neckline and satin belt. In the picture, she is seen cutting the red velvet cake that reads, "Whatever, I'll just date myself !". Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

Spent this Valentine’s Day with the love of my life, and by that I mean I spent it with myself and my friends 😂❤️

Follow my lead and get yourself a cake and get your friends some flowers😌😂 show some loooooooooove🌹

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.