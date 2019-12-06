Boman Irani And Arshad Warsi's Films Where They Shared Screen Space & Wooed Audiences

Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi are two of the most commendable actors in Bollywood, especially with their comic timings. There is a long list of movies in which the two have shared the screen space. Here is a list of movies which featured the duo of Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani on-screen:

Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi movies together

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S:

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is one of the earliest instances in which the actors shared the screen space with each other. The 2003 Bollywood movie had Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi essay the roles of Dr J. C. Astana and Circuit respectively. In the film, the actors were not directly in connection with each other on-screen, as Arshad Warsi played Sanjay Dutt’s sidekick.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai:

The 2006 Bollywood movie witnessed the on-screen collaboration of Arshan Warsi and Boman Irani for the second time. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi played the roles of Lakhbir ‘Lucky’ Singh and Circuit respectively. Just like in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Arshad Warsi plays Sanjay Dutt’s sidekick and thus is not directly related to Boman Irani’s on-screen character.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal:

The 2007 movie was another instance that marked the on-screen collaboration of Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. In Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani step into the shoes of Shaan Ali Khan and Tony Singh respectively. In the movie, Boman Irani plays the role of Arshad Warsi and John Abraham’s football coach.

Jolly LLB:

The 2013 Bollywood courtroom drama, Jolly LLB, is one of the most lauded instances when the two actors shared the screen space with each other. In the movie, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi play the roles of Advocate Rajpal and Jagdish Tyagi ‘Jolly’. Jolly LLB was one of the most intense instances when the two actors collaborated and played competitors on-screen.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

