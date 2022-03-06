Last Updated:

International Women's Day 2022: Meet Durgabai Kamat, First Female Actor Of Indian Cinema

On International Women's Day 2022, meet Durgabai Kamat, known as the first female actor of Indian Cinema. She was a Marathi actor.

Written By
Swati Singh
international women's day 2022

Image: Instagram/@thebetterindia.hindi


Creating a gender-equal world has always been a dream of every human being who believes in the concept of equality. Women have always craved a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive, a world where difference is valued and celebrated, a world in which together we can forge women's equality. International Women's Day is arriving and UN Women recently released a statement, which was all about this year's theme for the big day, celebrated on March 8. The statement read, "The year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality, Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

The first female actor of Indian cinema: Durgabai Kamat

In an era when theatre and cinema were considered taboo for women, the lowest of low professions, no women wanted to take part in it. It's around this time when Dadasaheb Phalke, who is popularly known as the father of Indian cinema, was compelled to cast a male actor Anna Salunke as the female lead in his first film, Raja Harishchandra. Choosing to not give up easily, Dadasaheb found a single mother Durgabai Kamat and her daughter Kamlabai Gokhale. Durgabai became the first female actor of Indian cinema, while her daughter Kamlabai became the first female child actor in the industry.

Durgabai Kamat was a Marathi actor and was born in a Brahmin family. Dadasaheb introduced Kamat in his 1913 second movie Mohini Bhasmasur as a leading lady Parvati, wife of Lord Shiva, while her daughter Kamlabai Gokhale (born Kamlabai Kamat), played the role of Mohini.

READ | Ahead of International Women's Day, Pooja Hegde sends 'Girl Power' message to her fans

More on Durgabai Kamat's challenging life

Durgabai had faced severe threats to her career not only from women but from the men too. Her daughter, once said in an interview, "In those days, men played the female roles. So the fiercest opposition to my mother and me came from these men-we were their first natural enemies. Some companies just would not hire women as a rule..." Even though Durgabai faced massive challenges, she remains largely forgotten. Kamlabai went on to become a popular film actress. Her movie career spanned over 70 years and her last film was Gehrayee in 1980.

READ | Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Top-order has to score runs in a big tournament like this', says Mithali Raj

Durgabai Kamat was the maternal grandmother of veteran Marathi actor Chandrakant Gokhale and the great-grandmother of actors Vikram Gokhale and Mohan Gokhale. On May 17, 1997, she died at the age of 98 in Pune, Maharashtra.

READ | Women's World Cup: Sehwag, Tendulkar react to India's clinical win over Pakistan in opener

Image: Instagram/@thebetterindia.hindi

READ | Women's Cricket World Cup: Abhishek Bachchan hails team India for victory against Pakistan
READ | 'Kahaani', 'Pink' to 'Axone': 10 female-centric Bollywood films to watch this Women's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: international womens day 2022, indian cinema, Durgabai Kamat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND