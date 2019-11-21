Ira Khan Reveals When She Will Direct Father Aamir Khan In A Movie

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to make her directorial debut. She has directed a Greek theatrical play, Medea, which is said to release soon. In a recent interview with a leading daily, she revealed her plans to direct Aamir Khan in a film.

Ira Khan talks about her future aspirations and directing her father

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ira revealed that she has always been very clear towards her interest in direction. She also shared that she is a very camera-conscious person. She added that she feels she is not a very good actor. She further that if she ever plans to enter Bollywood as an actor, she will have to get over her fear of being conscious in front of the camera. She also stated that she finds production and direction interesting.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Glimpses Of Her Acting Skills

When asked about directing her father someday, Ira Khan replied she would do it someday. She shared that it will be the day when she will have a better understanding of the craft. She added that working with someone personally can be complicated. Ira revealed that it’s not particularly for her dad but applies to everybody who is close to her. Ira also stated, before she takes a decision of working with her father, she wants to make sure that she is prepared for it. Ira mentioned the reason too, and it is because he is really well-read. In the end, she said the day she will be sure of herself, she will certainly direct him. Ira was asked about that one quality she shares with her father, to which she replied excited that they are both "control freaks". She said that if they are given any project, they are extremely focused on it and forget everything else around.

Also Read| Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's 'wild' Photoshoot Takes Internet By Storm

While answering a question about her future aspirations, she said when she was a part of Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, she felt that was the perfect stage for directing Medea. She also chose the particular story of the play because its plot and characters are interesting.

Also Read| Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About The Pressures Of Being A Star Kid

Also Read| Ira Khan Is Back At Her Quirky Best, Says 'don't Tell My Physio' In Her Latest Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.