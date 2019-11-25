Ira Khan's Birthday Wish For Brother Azad Can't Be Missed; Shares Adorable Pictures

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad Rao Khan turns a year older on Monday and Aamir's daughter Ira took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with Azad on his special day. Ira also wrote: "I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me." For those unaware, Junaid and Ira are Aamir's kids from his first wife Reena Dutta.

In an interview recently, Ira spoke about baby brother Azad and said that she loves watching cartoon with him. “He loves Snapchat and we do it a lot with different filters." She also spoke about her parents' separation and said, "My parents handled it very well. It didn’t affect me as much as one would think. They are always there for me so I never had any problem. Dad and I are friends. He is there for me when I need him. We enjoy working and don’t have time for anything else. Kiran aunty is great. We are friends more than parents. But she definitely makes me finish my vegetables so she is definitely a mommy."

Ira took to her official social media handle to share the post, where she can be seen kneeling in front of Hazel with a script in her hand. Her caption expressed that she can't wait to work with Hazel. The actress reportedly shared her opinion, “She is young but I feel she has seen a lot and been through a lot at her age, and she understands the complexities of the characters and the dynamics between them far better than your average 21-year-old. Ira brings freshness and a different perspective to a complex play. It’s impressive to see her being so sure of herself and what she wants.”

