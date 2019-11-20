Ira's Post On 'Happy Men's Day' Features Aamir Khan, BF Mishaal Kirpalani & Imran Khan

Thanking the important men in her life, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posted a beautiful message on 'International Men's Day'. Sharing pictures of the important men that featured Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Ira wrote: "I've been lucky enough to know a lot of kickass men in my life. Even if all of them aren't necessarily old enough to be called men yet. I'm eternally grateful.

Happy Men's Day." She further tagged rumoured boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani in the caption too. The ten pictures also featured Ira's close friends and family.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut with a theatre production titled 'Euripides' Medea'. The play is a Greek tragedy which will be showcased in several Indian cities at the end of this year. During a recent media interaction, Ira Khan opened up about her debut project. When asked why despite her father Aamir Khan being one of the A-listers of Bollywood, she is starting off her career with theaters, she had reportedly said that there is no particular reason for it and had stated that she loves theater.

"It's magical and all-consuming; in its classical form, in the world of technology, it's very real and physical. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because then there's so much you can express," Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has reportedly said. Ira Khan has further clarified that unlike most star kids, she has "never considered acting". When asked about her niche when it comes to themes of the play, Ira Khan reportedly said that she has to find a story that she wants to tell and doesn't have a particular genre as such. However, she mentioned she is not particularly into horror.

