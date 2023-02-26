Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Says 'not Using Privilege And Baba's Connections For Work'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently made his acting debut with Qala. The actor, who believes in carving his own niche, is often compared to his father. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that being the Qarib Qarib Single actor's son comes with privilege.

He further mentioned that he acknowledges the privilege he has because of Irrfan Khan but he doesn't want to use it to "get work". He further stated that he wants to use his privilege and his father's connections to grow, absorb and learn from the people who are the master of their craft.

He said, "To use privilege as a short cut to success is not our way, but to utilise privilege to grow and evolve is essential. This notion arises within me from the understanding that life gives you privilege as an opportunity and the way you put that opportunity into effect is the test of your character."

"For instance, instead of using my privilege to fetch me work, I utilise the privilege of baba’s connections through being around and absorbing from people that are immersed in and masters of the craft; then I apply the knowledge gained from those experiences in my auditions and my work. I don’t think the ethical questions regarding privilege are about whether or not you have privilege but rather about how you use it," he added.

'I am an explorer and I want to explore'

Babil Khan said that he wants to draw his own path in life. He further stated that he is not sitting and planning things for himself as "life hates plans".

The 24-year-old actor further stated that he is an explorer. "I am not here to plan for myself, I am here to enjoy the experience of life’s plan for me. There is no plan, there is an eventual goal which is of internal evolution and that’s it," he said.