Irrfan Khan's Mother Dies At The Age Of 95 In Jaipur, Actor Won't Be Able To Fly To India

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Sayeeda Begum passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 95. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk and died due to natural causes, according to the reports. Saeda resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

Irrfan is not in India and won't be able to fly for the funeral which will be held on Saturday evening. Talking to an entertainment portal, Shoojit Sircar said that he will be calling Irrfan after listening to this 'sad' news.

For those unaware, Irrfan in an audio message during Angrezi Medium's promotions said that "Owing to some unwanted guests (cancer)" in his body, he wouldn't be able to participate in the promotions of Angrezi Medium as he had to leave the country for treatment.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.