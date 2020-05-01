Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Old Video Of Actor Relishing Pani-Puri, Memes By Fans

Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video of the actor relishing Pani-Puri after a shoot. Irrfan who breathed his last on April 29 fighting cancer for over 2 years, was cremated in Mumbai the same day amid an ongoing national lockdown.

Babil who on Friday wrote that he will get back to everyone pouring condolences because his vocabulary is dizzy, on Saturday shared the Pani Puri video on his feed. He also shared a meme shared Mumbai Police on his Instagram story and a sketch where Irrfan is seen talking to God and saying, "you better show me a great script."

Babil on Friday wrote, "I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you."

'Tears will flow...': Irrfan Khan's family issues heartbreaking statement on his demise

Earlier statement by Irrfan Khan's team on the day of his death:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.