Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her two sons as she reminisced the actor who never believed in celebrating birthdays. She even shared a couple of pictures of herself with her sons where she was seen spending quality time with them while celebrating her birthday.

Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she can be seen spending a good time with her two sons, Babil and Ayaan as they celebrated her birthday together during a lunch date. In the pictures, she can also be seen flaunting her blissful smile while chatting with her sons. In the caption, she wrote a heartwarming note to Irrfan Khan stating that she has finally forgiven him for not remembering her 28 birthdays out of 32 they spent together. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she did not sleep a wink night before her birthday, walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by-lanes of memories from getting the angry stage to hurt stage to giving upstage and to finally happily accepting his philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting her birthdays at last.

She further revealed that it was surprising that their sons Babil and Ayaan did not forget her birthday and suspected that Irrfan would've whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Sutapa Sikdar then revealed how much she missed him like never before as they celebrated her birthday and even added that though he didn't believe in birthdays but he would be so happy to see their sons giving her soooo much love.

The caption read, "I finally forgive you irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together ..I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday ,walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last.

And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to the comments section and poured in love and birthday wishes for Sutapa Sikdar while many of them stated how sweet and heartwarming her caption was. Rest all others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to extend their love. Take a look-

Babil Khan shares a fun mother-son banter on Sutapa's birthday, Watch:

Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k/PTI