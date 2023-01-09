Is Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Dating Sahib Singh? Here's What We Know

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik's recent Instagram post has been the talk of the town.Avantika recently shared a couple of photos as part of her 'December dump' post that showed a 'mystery man' posing lovingly with her. "#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now…," she wrote in the caption.

Avantika tagged the man named Sahid Singh Lamba in the photos with her that showed the two in a couple of selfies and posing together in different outfits. The pictures have got netizens intrigued, who are speculating if Avantika is dating this ‘tall’ man.

A user commented on Avantika's post saying, "Hey, looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats!!!!" Another user asked, "Boyfriend?"

Check out Avantika's post here: (Swipe till the end to see her photos with her rumoured boyfriend)

More on Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

After dating for almost a decade, childhood sweethearts Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. In 2019, several rumours surrounding the couple's separation surfaced with a few theories as it why it might have happened. However, neither Imran nor Avantika have addressed them in public or officially announced the update on their marriage. For now, no one knows the reason behind their reported separation and what actually went wrong.

It is not known yet whether the two are separated or divorced, but they sure are staying distant in public and haven't been seen together in a while. Avantika hasn't posted anything with her husband Imran since October 2018, while Imran's last post with his estranged wife Avantika was in July 2017 where he wished her a happy birthday.

Their daughter Imara seems to be living with Avantika and is often seen with her dog in her mom’s Instagram posts.

On the work front, Imran who made his debut with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008 was last seen in the 2015 movie 'Katti Batti' with Kangana Ranaut after which he moved away from acting and is now a filmmaker.

The actor, who is also Aamir Khan's nephew, marked his directorial debut in 2018 with the short film 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India'.