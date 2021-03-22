Is KGF A True Story? Tracing The Movie's Inspiration And Matching It With Real Incidents

KGF is one of the highest-grossing Kannada language films. The movie created waves when it was released in the theatres. The two-part story starring Yash was made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore, making it the most expensive Kannada film during the time of its release in 2018. One of the things that have intrigued the fans is the question of whether the film is based on a true story.

Is KGF a true story?

K.G.F.: Chapter 1 or as it is mononymously called, KGF, is an action drama film starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. The narration of the film was done by Anant Nag. The movie is a fictional account set during the Gold Rush in India. It recounts the life and rise of Rocky, who is a labourer at first but soon rises the ranks and becomes a name synonymous with justice for the weak and terror for the oppressors. According to The News Minute, the story of the film bears resemblance to the life story of Thangam, an infamous smuggler of sandalwood, who was also dubbed as Veerappan Junior.

The title comes from the real-life Kolar Gold Fields in present-day Karnataka. The fields were known to be robbed several times during India's gold rush in the 70s and 80s. The classic Hollywood films like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and For a Few Dollars More served as an inspiration for the setting of the 'gold rush' element in the film.

KGF movie reviews

The movie earned a huge critical acclaim for the action sequences and the acting styles. Yash rocketed to fame in other film industries as well. The movie was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu as well, and that helped reach a wider audience. The screenplay and dialogues received mixed reviews but it was overall given positive reviews by critics as well.

K.G.F.: Chapter Two - When is the movie releasing?

The highly anticipated sequel for the film is releasing on July 16, 2021. Yash will reprise his role as Rocky in the sequel. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in the film. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

(Image Credit: KGF/Instagram)