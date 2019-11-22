Isha Ambani Dons A 3D Floral Embellished Lehenga For Cousin Jayesh Kothari's Wedding

Be it a lavish dinner party or exquisite weddings, Isha Ambani has time and again dished out major fashion goals. From donning a handcrafted traditional Indian lehenga to stellar western outfits, Isha Ambani has managed to set the bars high with her brave fashion choices. Yet again, Isha Ambani impressed fashion enthusiasts with her look in a recent photo shoot for a magazine.

Also Read | Isha Ambani: 5 Lehenga Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Isha Ambani floral 3D ensemble

In the picture shared, Isha Ambani can be seen in a shimmery gold lehenga with colourful 3D floral embellishments. Designed by the famous designer-duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Ambani chose to keep her makeup simple, yet stunning. Going for the minimal accessory look, Isha Ambani teamed her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings. Isha Ambani's look was styled by Amy Patel. Take a look at Isha Ambani’s look:

Also Read | Isha Ambani Looks Elegant In A Saree At The Family Diwali Bash

Isha Ambani dons an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture

Recently, Isha Ambani donned an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture for Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding celebrations. Isha looked stunning as she pulled off the pastel lehenga, accompanied by a powder pink floral ghagra. The businesswoman teamed her look with a jacket blouse studded with floral corsages. Take a look:

Also Read | Ambani Party: All The Best-dressed Celebrities That Joined The Bash

Also Read | Ambani's Bash: Isha, Shloka & Radhika Shine Bright In Designer Wear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.