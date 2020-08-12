Ishkaran Bhandari Slams NCP For Their Insensitve Remark On Sushant Singh Rajput

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after death, a shocking remark that received backlash from many. Slamming NCP leader Majeed Memon's insensitive remark on Sushant Singh Rajput, advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari on Wednesday said, 'Dear NCP, A man doesn’t have to be “famous” to deserve Justice."

Bhandari also added, "Btw- Sushant Singh Rajput was & is famous in India & World." Memon, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent lawyer, also said the media space that the late actor is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than" Indias Prime Minister and US President.

Adding to the insult that appears to be a defense of the Mumbai Police, he said that when a crime is at the investigation stage, 'secrecy has to be maintained.' He said that publicizing every development in the process of collecting vital evidence 'adversely affects the interest of truth and justice.' However, it was the tone and manner of the vicious personal remark on the deceased actor that is most deplorable, especially given that it comes from a leader of one of the parties ruling Maharashtra - the state in which Sushant died and which is claiming responsibility for investigating his death.

When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

Speaking with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy immediately after his tweet, NCP leader Majeed Memon refused to explain his statement on late actor, claiming that it 'was not an insult'. The MVA leader told Republic TV that 'no one could question the police' and defended the Mumbai police's investigation, claiming that it was on course and that there was no effort to cover up the probe. Further, NCP's Majeed Memon asserted that Republic TV 'did not have any right to ask him any question and he had no duty to answer the questions'.

"This is no insult according to me. He (Sushant) was popular and he has become more popular after his death. Neither you nor I can question any police officer because there is a central law that states that the police have to do their duty and the media shouldn't beat the drums about it", NCP's Majeed Memon told Republic TV, calling a question on his tweet about Sushant a 'silly question' before abruptly cutting the call.

