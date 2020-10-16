COVID-19: Israel To Partially Lift Month-long Virus Restrictions As Cases Decline

Israel has decided to partially lift the month-long nationwide lockdown that had been implemented in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Israel's special cabinet for handling the COVID-19 revealed that some of the restrictions will be lifted on Sunday, October 18. The decision was taken amid declining new coronavirus cases in the country.

Some COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted

As per the Israeli cabinet’s decision, the restrictions that previously limited people to a 1,000-meter radius will be lifted, in addition to that restaurants will be allowed to reopen but only offer takeaway options and businesses that do not cater to clients will also be allowed to reopen. Schools and other retail businesses will still remain closed for the foreseeable future.

During his address, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country’s second nationwide lockdown was a huge success and that there has been a decline in new COVID-19 cases. He also added that the country’s exit from the lockdown needs to be measured and careful so as to ensure that another lockdown is not required in another two-three weeks.

Earlier this month Israel’s tourism minister resigned on October 2. As per reports, Asaf Zamir said that he has no faith in the Israeli Prime Minister while resigning and also accused him of putting his personal and legal issues ahead of the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been involved in multiple corruption allegations and frequently criticised for his administration's COVID-19 response with weekly protests calling for his resignation.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Israel has reported over 300,000 virus cases and has a death toll of more than 2,000. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 38 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000.

