Jackie Shroff Celebrates 34 Years Of 'Ram Lakhan'; Shares Throwback Pictures

Jackie Shroff celebrated the 34th anniversary of his film 'Ram-Lakhan' by sharing throwback pictures from the set of the film. The post featured his co-stars in the movie; Dimple Kapadia, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

The actor took to his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “34 years of #RamLakhan @subhashghail @anilskapoor @madhuridixitnene @dimplekapadia_”

Check out the post here:

More about 'Ram-Lakhan'

Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Ram-Lakhan' was released theatrically on January 27, 1989. The film emerged as a major critical and commercial success becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1989. In the movie, Jackie Shroff portrayed the titular role of Ram while Anil Kapoor took on the part of Lakhan.

'Ram-Lakhan' is regarded as Ghai's best work to date and has gone on to become a cult classic over the years. The major hit was written by Anwar Khan with a screenplay by Ram Kelkar.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have collaborated on various other films like 'Parinda', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', and 'Shootout at Wadala'. The duo will get together again for Subhash Ghai's upcoming production, 'Chor Police'. The film is written by Anees Bazmee and Pattu Parekh.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff most recently appeared in the movie 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.