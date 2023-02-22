Jackky Bhagnani On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Want To Make India's Fast & Furious

With his upcoming home production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, producer Jackky Bhagnani says the aim is to develop a movie which can stand up to Hollywood's hit Fast & Furious franchise. Jackky is producing the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, through his banner Pooja Entertainment, which was founded by his father, producer Vashu Bhagnani.

"When I was made the creative head of the company four years ago, I sat down and made a list of the 40 IPs that my father created, and thought how to take the legacy forward, not just by using them, but by completely rebranding them,” Jackky told PTI in an interview.

"When it comes to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', I thought, I want to make India's 'Hobbs & Shaw', I want to make India's 'Fast & Furious' – large scale action, with comedy amongst the characters rather than in the plot," he added.

The film, billed as an action spectacle, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

For the film, Jackky said he approached Akshay first. The two had earlier collaborated on movies Bell Bottom (2021) and Cuttputlli (2022).

“I went to Akshay sir, first, and he loved it. He asked me, 'Whom will I get in board as Chote Miyan?' I replied, 'Tiger,' and he said, 'Wonderful.' Once the actors were on board, I went to Ali Abbas Zafar, who's one of the biggest directors in the country,” the producer revealed.

“I'm very excited and nervous on set. I want to explode cars, planes, because I feel technology has come so far and as the creative face of the company, this is the initiative I'm trying to take,” the 38-year old producer said.

Talking about his father Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky said he totally supports him in his every creative decision.

"Creatively, my father was on board, but financially, he's a taskmaster, a numbers guy. He came up from selling sarees on footpaths... So that's a constant challenge with numbers (convincing him), but creatively, he gives me full liberty and support,” he added.

Jackky, along with his actor-girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, recently walked the ramp as showstoppers for Lakshmi Manchu'a Teach for Change fashion show.

Asked about when they plan to get married, Rakul said "there's a lot of time" before they make that decision.

"Whenever that happens, we'll be the first ones to tell. We've always been very vocal about our relationship. I don't think there's anything to hide. All I can tell you now is that there's a lot of time left,” the 32-year-old actor said.