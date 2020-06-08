Jacqueline Fernandez's Memorable Collaborations With Sajid Nadiadwala

Ever since her debut with Aladin in 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with many prominent directors and producers in the Bollywood industry. She has been a part of multiple hit films like Kick and the Housefull franchise. Take a look at her collaborations with the popular director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline Fernandez's collaborations with Sajid Nadiadwala

Kick

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick hit the screens in 2014. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, and Randeep Hooda. The plot revolves around Devi who cannot stay put as he loves going on new adventures. He breaks up with his girlfriend Shaina to pursue his daredevil ambitions. Salman plays the lead role of Devi in the film and Jacqueline plays his psychiatrist girlfriend Shaina.

Housefull 2

Director by Sajid Khan, Housefull 2 hit the screens in 2012. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Asin, and Riteish Deshmukh. The plot revolves around four friends who join hands to marry the women they love by changing their identities and deceiving their fathers-in-law. Jacqueline plays the character of Bobby in the film and John Abraham plays her love-interest Max.

Housefull 3

Directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid, Housefull 3 was produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Jacqueline, Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh. The plot revolves around a rich businessman who does not want his three daughters to get married due to a superstitious belief. Their prospective boyfriends must now prove to him that they are perfect for his daughters. Jacqueline plays the character of Gracy Patel in the film.

Dishoom

Released in 2016, Dishoom was directed by Rohit Dhawan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The plot revolves around two policemen, Kabir and Junaid, who are at odds with each other. They set on a journey to the Middle-East to rescue a cricketer who has been kidnapped. Jacqueline plays the character of Ishika in the film.

Judwaa 2

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a reboot of the 1997 film of the same name. The film stars Jacqueline, Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee Pannu. The plot revolves around twins Raja and Prem who get separated at birth but stay connected through reflexes. They join forces as adults to take down an underground smuggler who threatens to destroy their family. Jacqueline Fernandez plays the character of Alishka in the film.

