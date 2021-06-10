Jacqueline Fernandez Performs 'Paani Paani' Hook Steps With Her 'talented Babies': Watch

A day after the release of Paani Paani, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle and performed the hook step in a pair of denim and black top. Interestingly, the short video clip also featured the choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat. Dedicating a caption to them, Fernandez wrote, "Here with my favourite choreographers!! From Genda Phool to Paani Paani my super talented ‘babies".

She further added, "I didn’t give them any rehearsal time but they always manage to bring out the best in me!!! love you guys!!". Meanwhile, the choreographers also shared the same video on their respective social media handle and urged fans to take the Paani Paani challenge, in which the participant has to do the hook step and tag them. "Do our Hook Step and lagao some aag", read the caption.

Jacqueline Fernandez nails Paani Paani's hook step in jeans

In no time, the video post managed to garner over 100k double-taps and is still counting. Fernandez's fans went gaga over her in the comments section as they flooded it with fire, red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Manasi Scott commented, "And I love the short hair on you".

More about Paani Paani song video

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah starrer music track released on June 9, 2021. Sung by Badshah and Astha Gill, the song has been produced under the label of Saregama India Ltd. The song has bagged over 15M views within a day. Interestingly, the song marks Jacqueline and Badshah's second collaboration. Earlier, they were seen together in the song Genda Phool that crossed 81 crore views.

A look into Jacqueline Fernandez films

Apart from the above music track, the 35-year-old was also seen in a dancing number of Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff starrer Radhe. Her last full-fledged role was in Mrs. Serial Killer, released in 2020. The actor has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty including Bhoot Police. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming horror-comedy will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ IG

