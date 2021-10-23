Jacqueline Fernandez' Spokesperson Issues Statement On Rs 200 Cr Money-laundering Case

The ED has reportedly stated that Jacqueline Fernandez is a person of interest in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. The Bollywood actor last appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on October 14 and has skipped four ED summons in the 200 Cr Money-laundering Case. The actor's spokesperson released a statement on Saturday that she has 'duly recorded her statements' for the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez' spokesperson issues statement on actor's ED summons

Spokesperson of Jacqueline Fernandez recently released a statement that mentioned that the actor was being called to 'testify as a witness by the ED' and will 'be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations'. The statement issued also cleared the air about the actor's involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Maria Paul. Here's what the statement said:

Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Norah Fatehi complied with the ED summons and appeared before the agency on October 14. The questioning went on for a few hours. Norah Fatehi's spokesperson also issued a statement about her involvement in the case. The statement mentioned that the actor had nothing to do with the matter and stated that Fatehi ‘doesn't know or have any personal connection with the accused’. They mentioned that she was called in for questioning to ‘strictly help with the probe’. The exact statement read:

On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.

Image: Instagram/@jacqueline143