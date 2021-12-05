Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped At Mumbai Airport Over Lookout Notice By ED In Extortion Case

In a massive development, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as there was a lookout notice issued against her by Enforcement Directorate in an extortion case. According to sources, she was on her way to Dubai for a show.

Sources told Republic Media Network that ED is in touch with immigration authories. The central agency is also planning to bring her to Delhi for questioning. ED is also in touch with Mumbai Police.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez gifts worth crores; Nora Fatehi got car

ED in its charge sheet in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case mentioned that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received gifts from the alleged conman. During the interrogation, Chandrashekhar revealed that he had given Jacqueline gifts worth crores and a luxury car to Nora Fatehi.

This is amid a picture of Jacqueline kissing Chandrashekhar on his cheek going viral. In October, Jacqueline and Nora were summoned for questioning. However, the former skipped summons, after being grilled once before in August.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of spoofing the landline numbers of topmost government authorities using high-end mobile applications, through which he would extort money from people from inside the Rohini jail. His wife and actor Leena Maria Paul had also been detained by the anti-money laundering agency in the case while they were in the Delhi jail. The ED had previously raided his properties in Chennai and seized numerous high-end cars.

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had revealed that he had bribed jail officials by paying them crores. According to the ED probe, the conman had collected money in cash through the Ramdani brothers. Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, had paid Rs 150 crore cash in multiple tranches to Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani, according to sources.