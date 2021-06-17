Jacqueline Fernandez To Move In With Beau In Their Newly Bought House Worth ₹175 Crores?

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic life has become the talk of the town, yet again, after reports about her moving in with her businessman beau in a lavish Juhu property made headlines. While the Kick star is currently basking in the success of her newly-released music video of Badshah's Pani Pani song, Viral Bhayani claimed that she is all set to take the big step of living under one roof with her anonymous boyfriend who is apparently a "media baron from South India". According to one of Viral's latest Instagram posts, after discreetly house-hunting for two months, Jacqueline and her boyfriend have zeroed down to a house at a prime location in Juhu, Mumbai, that costs a whopping ₹175 crores.

Jacqueline Fernandez's boyfriend to move base to Mumbai from South India for her?

Although Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to successfully keep her love life away from the limelight over the years, it has been recently revealed that she is dating a businessman based down South. In addition to that, speculations are rife that the Mrs Serial Killer actor is ready to take her courtship with her beau a step forward and will soon move in with him in a sea-facing bungalow located in Juhu. On June 16, 2021, paparazzi Viral Bhayani broke the news about Jacqueline Fernandez's relationship with a South Indian entrepreneur and spilt some beans on their live-in plans on Instagram.

Viral wrote, "Jacqueline Fernandez finds love and also a reason to find a new nest for her new life with her bae, a media baron from South India. He added, "We hear that the house in Juhu costs an astounding 175 crores. We wish her all the success for her new life." However, the identity of Jacqueline's boyfriend remains unknown as of now.

Check out Viral Bhayani's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actress hasn't confirmed or denied the rumours yet. If the grapevines are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez's lover will move base, including his workplace, from South India to Mumbai to move in with her. On the work front, upcoming films of the 35-year-old actor include Bhoot Police, Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Cirkus.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ'S INSTAGRAM

