Jacqueline Fernandez To Star In John Abraham's Production 'Attack'

It is not a secret that Jacqueline Fernandez loves to do action films. The actor has been a part of many blockbuster action movies like Kick and Race 3. Jacqueline is one of the fittest female actors in the Indian film industry today. The actor has been recently signed for a lead role in the John Abraham production, Attack.

Jacqueline Fernandez to star in JA Entertainment's next

Attack is an action-thriller movie which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. According to several media reports, the makers of the film were looking for two good looking and fit female actors who can effortlessly rock the action scenes in the movie. Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez is going to play the role of a primary protagonist which demands her to perform some hardcore action scenes.

Lakshya Raj Anand is going to make his directorial debut with this action-thriller. According to the industry gossip, the Race 2 star and Lakshya Anand had been in talks of working together for a long time. Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez was Lakshya's first choice for the role; and as soon as he approached her with the script, the diva gave the green signal.

It is not the first time that Jacqueline is sharing screen space with John Abraham. The two have shared the screen space in super hit movies like Housefull 2, Race 2, and more. Fans are waiting for this Jodi to unite yet again. Currently, Attack is in the pre-production stage. This action movie is expected to hit the theatres by December 2020.

John Abraham is soon to be seen on the big screen with his upcoming comedy movie, Pagalpanti. The comedy-drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Arshad Warsi. Pagalpanti is going to be released on November 22, 2019.

