Jacqueline Fernandez With Tiger Shroff Or Emraan Hashmi: Whose Chemistry Impressed More?

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked alongside various Bollywood heroes. Tiger Shroff and Emraan Hashmi are two such Bollywood actors who have impressed the audience with their chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez. Having said that, let's take a look at whose chemistry impressed the fans more; Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiger Shroff or Jacqueline Fernandez with Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiger Shroff

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff have worked together in one movie to date. Their chemistry was introduced by Remo D'Souza in his film A Flying Jatt. The 2016's release is a superhero film co-written and directed by Remo D'Souza. The action film received mixed reviews. The film did average on box office.

According to Box Office India, A Flying Jatt collected Rs 52 crores INR. It features Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones in the lead roles. The film portrays the story of an ordinary man (Shroff) who gains superpowers, while Jacqueline Fernandez plays his love interest. A Flying Jatt has been made into a graphic novel by Thought Bubbles Studio Planet. The story continues where the film ends.

Jacqueline Fernandez with Emraan Hashmi

Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi, with their on-screen chemistry, is considered as one of the hottest on-screen duos to date. Even though the two did only one film together, Jacqueline Fernandez with Emraan Hashmi has gained impeccable audience response. They were seen together in Murder franchise's second installment, Murder 2. It was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2011.

Murder 2 is a psychological thriller film helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashant Narayanan, and features Sulagna Panigrahi as a debutant. Reportedly, the Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi starrer is alleged to be based on the 2008 South Korean film The Chaser. However, the makers denied the speculations and said that it was inspired by the 2006 Nithari killings in Noida.

What's Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?

The actor last featured in Salman Khan's song Tere Bina. For her next, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Attack opposite John Abraham. According to the reports, it will release on August 14, 2020. The story of the film is about a hostage crisis, inspired by true events.

