Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO Foundation Feed Thousands Of Strays At Animal Shelter

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been helping out people in need through her You Only Live Once Foundation. She previously helped underprivileged children amid the ongoing pandemic, also helping to feed the stray animals who might have been abandoned due to the lockdown. The Housefull 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures while documenting pictures from the drive where she donated food and feed thousands of stray animals around the city.

Jacqueline Fernadez feeds stray animals with Yolo Foundation

She gave a shoutout to Drools India and said, "thank you to @droolsindia for donating food and joining me and my team @jf.yolofoundation to feed thousands of stray animals around the country. Team @jf.yolofoundation and myself have been actively volunteering at animal shelters around Mumbai to understand the plight of strays animals everywhere and it has truly been heartbreaking... I want to thank and appreciate all those who come forth and work towards making a difference in their lives 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #bekind @thefelinefoundation @wsdindia,” she wrote while captioning the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Fernandez was feeding the stray animals, while the others showed her undying affection for animals as she played with a few and cuddling with them. Recently, the actor even helped Mumbai Police, and Pune Police by donating their face masks and safety shields. The Dhishoom actor is sparing no efforts to help the country fight the COVID-19 virus. She has set up the You Only Live Once foundation where she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in our society during the pandemic.

On the work front, Fernandez has her kitty full with projects like Cirkus, Bhoot Police and Kick 2, Ram Setu, Attack, and Bachchan Pandey. Recently, the makers of her next film Bhoot Police unveiled the first look of her fabulous avatar from the film. Sharing the first look on her Instagram, the actress sported a fitted white crop top and paired it with high-waisted denim. Giving a little insight into her character, she wrote, 'Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice.'. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police features a star-studded cast of actors like Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

IMAGE: JACQUELINEF143/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.